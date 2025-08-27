Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Lil Nas X. Photo / Nina Westervelt, The New York Times

Lil Nas X has spoken about his recent arrest, assuring fans he will “be all right” after being released on bail earlier this week.

The rapper shared an Instagram story on August 26 telling supporters, “your girl is gonna be okay, y’all”.

The musician, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested in Los Angeles, US, on August 22 for four felony offences.

He spent the weekend in jail before being released yesterday on bail of US$75,000 ($128,000).

In the story, Hill said the past four days had been “terrifying”, but “your girl’s gonna be alright”.