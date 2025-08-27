The BBC reports the 26-year-old allegedly attacked three police officers as authorities responded to reports of a naked man on Ventura Boulevard.
Hill pleaded not guilty to the felony charges, with his next hearing date set for September 15.
He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.
Several videos circulating before the Grammy winner’s arrest showed him wandering Los Angeles streets in a state of undress.
In a clip shared by TMZ, Hill appears to rap a Kanye West song while completely nude.
He was initially taken to hospital as authorities believed he may have been experiencing a drug overdose.
Hill’s father said drugs were “absolutely not” involved, the Guardian reports.
The star is best known for the 2018 viral hit Old Town Road, a collaboration with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.
He was the first openly gay man to win a Country Music Association Award.