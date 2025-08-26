Footage shared by TMZ from before his arrest appears to show the rapper wandering the streets in just his underwear and cowboy boots.

He was seen inviting people passing by to “come to the party” and putting a traffic cone on his head.

In another video, he was seen wandering completely naked, singing lyrics to Kanye West’s song Monster.

He was later reportedly seen walking the streets completely nude.

Police said the were called to Ventura Boulevard in Studio City after reports of a nude man walking the streets.

Police allege the rapper charged at officers when confronted. He was arrested, according to the Guardian.

Suspecting possible drug use, the police took the rapper to hospital, where he stayed for several hours before being taken to jail, the BBC reported.

He spent the weekend in custody after his arrest, according to the BBC.

Lil Nas X quickly rose to fame in 2019 with his country/rap hit Old Town Road, which has over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The version featuring Billy Rae Cyrus has over 1.6 billion streams on the platform.

The song won two Grammys, including the award for Best Music Video in 2020.

His studio album, Montero, released in 2021, received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Earlier this year, the musician revealed in a social media post that he had partial face paralysis.