Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson form close bond during ‘Naked Gun’ film shoot
NZ Herald
Liam Neeson stars with Pamela Anderson in their new film, The Naked Gun. Photo / Getty Images
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have praised each other after the pair filmed a new Naked Gun movie together.
Neeson, who plays the protagonist in the newest addition of the classic comedy spoof series The Naked Gun, said co-star Anderson was “just terrific to work with”.
“With Pamela, first off,
I’m madly in love with her,” the Northern Irish national told People, after establishing a bond during the shoot.
“I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”
Anderson, 58, of Baywatch fame, said the 72-year-old Oscar nominated actor was “the perfect gentleman” and he brought the best out of her.