Liam Neeson stars with Pamela Anderson in their new film, The Naked Gun. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have praised each other after the pair filmed a new Naked Gun movie together.

Neeson, who plays the protagonist in the newest addition of the classic comedy spoof series The Naked Gun, said co-star Anderson was “just terrific to work with”.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Northern Irish national told People, after establishing a bond during the shoot.

“I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Anderson, 58, of Baywatch fame, said the 72-year-old Oscar nominated actor was “the perfect gentleman” and he brought the best out of her.