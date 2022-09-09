One of Leo's exes has spoken out about the "ageist" commentary on his dating history. Photo / AP

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriends has slammed news outlets for their "ageist" commentary on his recent split from Camila Morrone.

Kristen Zang, 48, an actress and model who dated the star for four years in the 90s, has written a passionate piece for People magazine speaking out against those speculating the relationship with Morrone ended because she turned 25.

In the piece, she wrote that the coverage and headlines of the breakup was "ageist".

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Zang at the Romeo and Juliet premiere in 1996. Photo / Getty Images

"When I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having 'aged out' or being 'too old for Leo at 25', puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll)," Zang wrote.

She continued, "I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?"

She and DiCaprio started dating when they were both 21, she recalled, adding that he had been a "very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend".

"We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together.

"Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good."

But Zang claimed she was the one who initiated the breakup. "It was a choice I made."

"I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted."

Zang continued to say that no doubt there were other reasons behind DiCaprio's split from Morrone.

"Who knows what happened," she wrote.

"Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let's keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar. Truly."

Zang added that she had met the "love of her life" at 38, married him at 40, and now lives with him in the Oregon countryside.

"[He's] a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke's on you, Leo)."