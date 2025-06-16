Advertisement
Lenny Kravitz brings his Blue Electric Light Tour to Auckland’s Spark Arena this November after Covid cancellation

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rock legend and style icon Lenny Kravitz is finally coming to New Zealand. Photo / Mark Seliger

Five years after Covid restrictions cancelled his long-awaited Kiwi debut, soul rock legend Lenny Kravitz will finally grace New Zealand shores this November for the very first time.

The Grammy award-winning singer and actor will play one show only at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 15 as part of his

