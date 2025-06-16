“Due to Covid-19 and government restrictions, my upcoming tour dates are regretfully cancelled. I am hoping to be back soon.”
Promoters TEG Live say Kravitz, who is known for songs like Are You Gonna Go My Way, Fly Away, and American Woman, will perform “all the hits” along with fan favourites from his recent album Blue Electric Light.
The album, released in 2024, was touted as a “kaleidoscope of soaring rock, psychedelic funk, gentle soul”, with the subsequent tour garnering rave reviews in Europe.
“The energy, vocal power, and stage presence of Kravitz and his exhilarating band are truly outstanding,” promoters said.
Regarded as both a style icon and a musical force during his over three-decade musical career, Kravitz has received four Grammy Awards and also secured a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for his song Road To Freedom.
Besides the widespread success of his 12 studio albums worldwide, Kravitz also dabbles in design, with his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touting an impressive portfolio of hotel properties, condo projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Leica, Dom Perignon, and Rolex.
He is also an established author, entrepreneur, and actor, gaining widespread recognition and acclaim for his performance as Cinna in The Hunger Games films and as nurse John McFadden in the film Precious.
In 2024, Kravitz was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is also the father of actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz.
Ticketing details
Lenny Kravitz: Blue Electric Light Tour 2025 - November 15 at Spark Arena, Auckland
Artist presale: Tuesday, June 17 at 9am to Thursday, June 19.
TEG Live and Ticketmaster: Thursday, June 19 at 10am to Friday, June 20 at 9am.
General public tickets will be available on Friday, June 20 at 10am from www.ticketmaster.co.nz