Rock legend and style icon Lenny Kravitz is finally coming to New Zealand. Photo / Mark Seliger

Five years after Covid restrictions cancelled his long-awaited Kiwi debut, soul rock legend Lenny Kravitz will finally grace New Zealand shores this November for the very first time.

The Grammy award-winning singer and actor will play one show only at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 15 as part of his Blue Electric Light Tour.

He will then make his way across the ditch for a number of Australian shows.

Kravitz, 61, was originally due to play Spark Arena on March 31, 2020, and announced on March 17 of that year that the tour date was postponed. The Let Love Rule singer eventually cancelled the tour later that May.

“I was really looking forward to seeing you all but we need everyone to stay safe, from the fans to my crew and band,” Kravitz said at the time.