News of McGregor’s death comes after it was revealed that Cory Monteith’s father Joe Monteith, with whom he had a rocky relationship, died on May 12.

According to an online obituary for Joe Monteith, he was being treated for a serious illness before his death.

He is survived by his and McGregor’s son Shaun Monteith and his second wife, Yvette Monteith.

The world was left shocked in 2013 when Cory Monteith died of a “mixed drug toxicity” of heroin and alcohol.

After his death, in a Vancouver hotel room, the BC Coroners Service said: “There was evidence in the room that was consistent with a drug overdose. At this point there is no evidence to suggest Mr Monteith’s death was anything other than a most-tragic accident.”

Cory Monteith – who was dating Glee co-star Lea Michele at the time of his death – had completed a month-long stint in a treatment facility for substance addiction in the April before his death.

Joe and Cory Monteith had been estranged for much of the son’s life, but Joe Monteith revealed that they had reconnected in 2011.

He told People: “I lost my son. He should have known not to touch that drug again. It’s just ripping my insides out and tearing me apart.”