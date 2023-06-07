Madeleine Sami and Ladyhawke have announced their seperation. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

After almost 15 years together, singer Ladyhawke – also known as Pip Brown – and her partner, actor and comedian Madeleine Sami have ended their relationship.

The former couple who married in Brown’s hometown of Masterton in 2015, after previously living together in their Los Angeles home, announced their separation last night with a post on Instagram shared only by Brown.

Taking to her social media account, Brown noted she was “nervous” to make the announcement and read from a statement she had pre-written on her computer.

“I’m not used to having to make this sort of public statement, and it isn’t something I do lightly,” she said adding, “but for personal, and mental health reasons I’ve made the decision to postpone my UK tour in June and July this year to February 2024.

“I’m so so sorry everyone. The last few years with the pandemic have been so hard, for everyone globally and also for me personally. During these last two years, Mads and I decided to separate, and are currently in the middle of that process.”

She went on to say that she hoped playing music and live shows would help her through the tough situation but has come to understand that touring during such a stressful time would be “detrimental” to her family and mental health.

Brown added that part of her decision to cancel her tour comes down to the fact that she doesn’t want to be away from her daughter at this “crucial” time.

The beloved Kiwi singer added further detail about her separation from Sami noting the two are “Still very close” and asked fans to “respect me, Mads and our family’s space while we navigate this tricky path”.

Ladyhawke and Madeleine Sami met in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

Sami is yet to share the video on her social media accounts or issue her own statement, however, she commented on Brown’s video with a simple red love heart emoji.

The Herald has approached the couple’s representatives for comment.

Brown and Sami were first introduced at the 2009 New Zealand Music Awards by their mutual friend Lucy Lawless and later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015.

In 2017 the couple welcomed their first child together with Brown announcing the news with a post on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of her newborn daughter’s hand, she wrote “Our sweet little girl arrived October 20th, 3:27pm #labourweekendforreal.”

Despite both being well-known New Zealanders, the former couple have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye while pursuing their own ventures. Sami has recently released her new Prime Video series, Deadloch, while Brown has toured and released music in recent years.

