Kylie Minogue confirms move back to Australia

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Minogue has confirmed she has already moved back to Australia, and she is staying with boyfriend Paul Solomons following her relocation.

The 53-year-old pop star has stunned her British fans after she switched from the UK - where she has lived for the past 30 years - back to her native Oz, and she is expecting her Aussie twang to come back "stronger and stronger" following her move.

When asked if she is moving back Down Under, she said: "I already have, actually.

"And yet, here I am in England working.

"I spent quite a lot of time in Australia this year and I thought, 'I've got used to this'.

"I feel my Aussie accent is going to come back stronger and stronger.

"But England has gone into a bit of a panic. They're like, 'What? You're leaving?'

"I'm like, 'It's all right'."

Kylie admitted she and boyfriend Paul - who she met in early 2018 - are staying together following the move, but the star admitted she doesn't know "what the future holds".

Quizzed on whether she is "keeping that boyfriend" following her move, she said: "Oh yeah."

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons attend the BFI Chairman's dinner in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

And asked what he does if she is going from country to country or whether it will be a "long-distance thing" with 46-year-old Paul, she said: "It'll be a combo I think, which it always has been."

Speaking on the 'The Kyle & Jackie O Show', she added: "If I'm on tour sometimes he's free and he's able to come with me, sometimes he's swooped into the rescue when I've been unwell, or something is not good.

"Or he'll make me feel better and say he'll get the next flight or be there tomorrow.

"He loves Australia. But we're just making it up.

"We don't know what the future holds.

"We're going with the flow."