Kylie Jenner shared multiple videos of her white kitty on Instagram Stories days after she announced her Italian greyhound Norman died. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner appears to have a new kitten – days after her beloved dog died.

The 28-year-old media personality shared a series of videos of her white kitty on her Instagram Stories shortly after the announcement on October 22 that her Italian greyhound Norman had died.

In one video, Jenner’s furry friend can be heard meowing as it wanders around her lavish home, and then she shared clips of the feline, whose name she did not reveal, licking its paws as it stared into the camera.

In another piece of footage, the star kissed the top of the kitten’s head multiple times.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram last month to announce Norman had died at the age of 12.