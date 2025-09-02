KSI has been confirmed as the newest judge on Britain’s Got Talent, replacing Bruno Tonioli. Photo / Getty Images

KSI joins Britain’s Got Talent as new judge for 2026 series

KSI has been confirmed as the newest judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The 32-year-old entertainer, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is set to take a permanent seat alongside Simon Cowell, 65, Amanda Holden, 54, and Alesha Dixon, 46, for the show’s upcoming 19th series.

He replaces Bruno Tonioli, 69, who announced he was stepping down from the TV show after three seasons because of scheduling conflicts with his commitments on Dancing with the Stars in the United States.

In a short Instagram video revealing the news, KSI said: “Man I miss BGT,” before placing a FaceTime call to Cowell.

In the clip, Cowell told him: “Please come back as a full-time judge on BGT in 2026.”