The first few lines of the 1969 song are, “Like a bird on the wire, Like a drunk in a midnight choir, I have tried in my way to be free.”

Cohen is said to have played Bird on the Wire more than any other song in his back catalogue, frequently opening his concerts with the anthem.

“It seems to return me to my duties. It was begun in Greece and finished in a motel in Hollywood around 1969, along with everything else. Some lines were changed in Oregon,” Cohen once said about the song’s spiritual impact.

However, the writer and poet - best known for his 1984 hymn-like song Hallelujah - said no matter how often he played Bird on the Wire, he could never “seem to get it perfect”.

Kristofferson died peacefully at his home, three years after retiring from the entertainment business.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” his family said in an emotional statement shared on Instagram.

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson is survived by his wife Lisa, his eight children, and seven grandchildren.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.