Has one member of the family taken their relationship to the next level? Photo / Getty Images

Has one member of the family taken their relationship to the next level? Photo / Getty Images

One member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has sparked fierce speculation she is engaged.

Following the most loved up day of the year – Valentine’s Day, the matriarch of the famous family posted a photo with her partner and it has fans guessing it could be a subtle engagement announcement.

Wearing what looks to be a red jacket, Kris Jenner posted a photo of her hand sweetly placed over her long-time partner Corey Gamble, but it’s the huge diamond ring on her left ring finger that caught the attention of fans.

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble engaged? Fans seem to think so after the Kardashian family matriarch uploaded a photo of her ring. Photo / Instagram

Featuring a simple band with a large stone sitting proudly in the centre of the ring, many took to social media to share their theories.

One person said on Reddit, “Did you see Kris’ latest Instagram story? A new ring from him? Engaged?”

Another person said, “I was thinking engagement”, however a third fan wasn’t so sure and questioned, “Would Kris even want to get married again though?”

The two are yet to confirm any engagement rumours with The Sun reporting that Jenner appeared to wear the ring in photos as early as December last year.

The news outlet also noted Jenner has been spotted wearing rings on her left hand and specifically her left ring finger multiple times.

This isn’t the first time the couple have sparked rumours of taking their relationship to the next level.

Last year while vacationing in Italy, Jenner was seen in a striking white dress alongside a smartly dressed Gamble causing fans to speculate they secretly tied the knot.

Jenner and Gamble have been in a relationship for the past nine years following Jenner’s split from her partner of 22 years, Caitlyn Jenner – who was formally known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning in 2015.

The couple have regularly appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as the family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

It comes after the pair sparked break up rumours last year when Gamble was noticeably absent from photos of large family events. Those rumours were quickly quashed though when the mother of six posted a photo of the music producer to her Instagram account.