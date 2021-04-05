KJ Apa stuns in cover of Australian Men's Health

KJ Apa landed the cover of Men's Health and opened up about his personal life and career. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand actor and Hollywood star KJ Apa has landed the cover of the May issue of Men's Health magazine in Australia.

The Kiwi actor took to Instagram to share the cover, thanking the magazine for featuring him.

The May issue of the magazine includes a series of photographs of the actor, taken by Jim Jeong, as well as an indepth feature on his life and career, in which he opens up about numerous personal topics, from his Samoan heritage to his desire to become a father.

Speaking from Vancouver, the actor reminisced about his childhood, growing up in Auckland.

"Growing up in New Zealand was the best, man," he said. "It really brings up a lot of emotion."

He discussed his first incursion into acting, with his role on Shortland Street, at 16.

He also discussed his Samoan roots and how, despite being known as a Kiwi actor, he always thought of himself as Samoan.

"Growing up I saw myself as Samoan. That was it. Period. Because the majority of my family were Samoan. People were speaking Samoan around me all the time. But since I left I really miss that side of me. It almost seems foreign to me now because I haven't been surrounded by the culture anymore. I miss it so much and I worry that I'll lose that part of me if I don't get back in touch with it soon."

The May 2021 issue of Men's Health Australia goes on sale this Thursday, April 8.