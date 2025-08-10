“I am soaking up being surrounded by my family and friends and powering up for the next round of chemo,” she said.
“I’m feeling good! Although my eyesight is a tad worse for wear at the moment after a couple of bleeds behind my eyes due to low platelets, so I’ll use that as an excuse for typos and it is getting better!
Homer is a former presenter of TV morning show The Café and Celebrity Treasure Island contestant. She currently hosts The House of Wellness on The Breeze, a weekly show which discusses health and wellbeing topics.
She lives in Auckland with her husband of 25 years, Andy Pilcher. The couple have three grown-up sons.
Speaking on The Breeze last month, Homer said she was “feeling fighting fit and ready to tackle this head on”.
“I am focusing on the positive and am looking forward to saving on shampoo when I lose my hair in about two weeks’ time.
“If anyone needs a cancer influencer, I’m your gal. And look out for the book I’ll most definitely write after this experience.”
