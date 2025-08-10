Kiwi radio host and television personality Mel Homer says she’s still getting used to her altered appearance after finishing her first round of chemotherapy.

The Breeze host was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia – a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow – which was discovered during routine blood tests in early July.

Homer started a course of aggressive chemotherapy soon after.

Now, more than one month in, Homer shared an update about how her treatment is progressing, noting her long locks have disappeared for the time being.

“I’m still getting used to jumping out of the shower and glancing in the mirror to see this,” Homer wrote on Facebook.