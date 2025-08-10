Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi radio host Mel Homer shares chemotherapy update amid cancer battle

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Northland crime and New Zealand's heart health. Video / Herald NOW

Kiwi radio host and television personality Mel Homer says she’s still getting used to her altered appearance after finishing her first round of chemotherapy.

The Breeze host was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia – a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow – which was discovered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save