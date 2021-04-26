Kiwi director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been secretly dating for 'over a month'

Last week rumours emerged that the Thor director and the Voice judge were in a relationship. Photo / @ritaora

Thor director Taika Waititi has been secretly dating singer Rita Ora for more than a month after the couple got to know each other in Australia.

Rumours the 30-year-old was dating the Oscar-winning Kiwi director, 45, first emerged last week as they posed hugging each other in a photo on her Instagram page, reports The Sun.

The Voice judge, 30, shared the photo of Waititi with his arms around her as they wore matching Gucci outfits.

While Waititi's face was partially covered by a cap, he was tagged in the photo captioned, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love".

And now sources have told the publication the pair have been seeing each other for a while and enjoying going on dates in Sydney.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other," the source revealed.

The pair have been seen out and about on several occasions.

They were recently seen leaving a private jet alongside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon in Sydney after returning from the Gold Coast.

The film stars are down under shooting scenes for Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder film, as is Russell Crowe, who was seen on a bike ride with Ora last week.

Fans also saw Ora and Waititi out at Big Poppas bar on Sydney's Oxford St, with one telling DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account on Instagram, that they were "all over each other".

The couple were first pictured together in March looking cosy at a fancy dress party which Chris Hemsworth threw for his childhood friend Aaron Grist, when Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared a photo of them in 80s costumes.