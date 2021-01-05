Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie features in Vogue's Hollywood 2021 watchlist

The young Kiwi actress is working on several projects in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Talented New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie is on Vogue's list of rising stars to watch in 2021.

We've seen her on our screens since her breakout role in the drama Leave no Trace in 2018, followed by Taika Waititi's Oscar-nominated Jojo Rabbit.

She also starred in True History of the Kelly Gang, which premiered at the New Zealand International Film Festival in July last year.

Since her debut, McKenzie has worked with several big-name stars and directors from Edgar Wright to Scarlett Johansson and Timothee Chalamet.

And the star's popularity continues to rise beyond New Zealand's shores.

As the magazine revealed, "The dazzlingly talented New Zealander has four different films lined up for 2021.

"Up first is Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho (April 23), a groovy psychological thriller set in swinging 60s London. Next up she stars in M. Night Shyamalan's secretive next project Old (July 23), purportedly based on a graphic novel about a group of beachgoers trapped in a mysterious cove who begin to rapidly age."

McKenzie, now 20, recently finished production with Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons on an adaptation of Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, along with The Justice of Bunny King.

Dunst revealed to the LA Times in June last year that she, Plemons, and their 2-year-old son Enis had spent time in New Zealand since January after the production of Campion's film coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dunst and her family were able to return to their Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles as NZ's lockdown eased, but returned to the New Zealand to finish the film.

Production was halted under level 4 but then recommenced, recently wrapping up.

The movie is about a husband and wife dealing with a brother (Benedict Cumberbatch) who disapproves of their wedding.

Hawkes Bay Today reported that Cumberbatch may have spent lockdown at Summerlee Luxury Retreat in Te Awanga after an eagle-eyed reporter spotted a familiar bookshelf during a clip of the star reading James and the Giant Peach for Waititi's charity initiative.

Power of the Dog is scheduled to be released worldwide in 2021 on Netflix and in select cinemas.