The star of Packed to the Rafters and Under the Vines wants to empower women of any age to feel "sexy". Photo / Supplied

Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney says she won’t be “relegated to playing mothers on Christmas specials” and knows she’s “sexy” at 57.

The Packed To The Rafters star made the comments while weighing in on Jennifer Aniston’s controversial Allure cover, sharing her thoughts on Instagram.

Gibney, 57, had read Mia Freedman’s Mamamia article about Aniston posing in Chanel nipple stickers on the magazine cover, in which she declared, “Don’t ask me to celebrate the fact that a 53-year-old woman looks like a woman decades younger and don’t tell me it’s empowering to ‘still’ look hot at 53.”

“Mia was discussing the term - an actress and her last ‘f***able day’ - sorry mum!” Gibney wrote.

“I really enjoyed Mia’s article because she asked herself the question - was she jealous that Jen still looks like a 23-year-old or just frustrated that again we see a 53-year-old looking decades younger - and does this make us women over a certain age feel bad? Unseen? Pressured?”

Gibney then opened up about her own self-image, writing, “I’m a 57-year-old actress who’s never worn pasties (my boobs are too big and they would end up around my waist) but if Jen wants to wear them - good on her. I don’t compare myself to her or others. And I’m still f***able - whether society thinks so or not.”

Jennifer Aniston on the December 2022 cover of Allure magazine. Photo / Allure

The actress continued to say that she is “in control” of how she looks, adding, “I know I’m sexy - whether anyone sees that is irrelevant - even my husband - because I know now what I want and who I am.”

Sharing a photo of her younger self in the post, Gibney said she doesn’t miss “the shiny skin and the blush of youth” she had at 17 because she had “zero control”.

“For me someone desirable is confident, laughs loud, looks you in the eye, has strength. I don’t care whether they have a tight butt or shiny skin,” she wrote.

The Kiwi actress declared that she will keep working to celebrate women of all ages, including herself.

“I’m not done yet - not by a long shot - nor will I be relegated to playing mothers on Christmas specials,” she joked. “There’s a lot of life - and spunk - left in this girl yet. Stay tuned.”

The Herald has contacted Gibney for further comment.

It comes after she opened up about her battle with crippling panic attacks, revealing her mental health began to suffer as she rose to fame during the 1990s.

Speaking on Australia’s version of This Is Your Life last week, she said it was “pretty tough”.

“And that was the hard thing, you do put on a front. My career was going great guns. I just couldn’t verbalise there was a hole inside of me and I was tumbling into it.”

At one point she was having 15 panic attacks a day, she said.

“It’s so important that now, people talk about their struggles. Because if you get the help, you can get through it. Now I know that if I start to slide into that pit, I know that there’s a way out of it.”

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



