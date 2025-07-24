Lucy Lawless still works in acting, but these days she's more interested in being behind the camera. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Lawless says her 50s have been “a time of immense power”.

The 57-year-old star rose to fame in shows like Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galactica, and while she still acts in My Life Is Murder, she’s moved behind the camera with the 2023 film Never Look Away.

Asked how her life has taken a “left turn”, she told the Metro newspaper’s 60 Seconds column: “Utterly. It’s exciting to tell people that your 50s are a time of immense power.

“You get a second wind after children, and you’ve stopped having to prove yourself in whatever area has driven you for all these years.

“You can only fail, but who cares? On your deathbed, you’re going to care you didn’t give up opportunities.”