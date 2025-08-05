"May my beautiful namesake rest in peace," said Kath and Kim's Magda Szubanski.

A New Zealand actor is mourning the loss of his “dear old” pet duck, who he named after a familiar face on Australian TV.

Sir Sam Neill, 77, took to Instagram over the weekend to let his followers know his “beloved duck” Magda had died.

The Jurassic Park star caught word of the news while he was away from his Two Paddocks vineyard near Alexandra, Central Otago.

“Sad day. Very upset to hear that in my absence, dear old Magda, my beloved duck, passed away this week,” Neill wrote on Instagram.

“Bruce [a vineyard staff member] found her in the long grass – she had died peacefully in her sleep. This was my last time with her a few weeks back.”