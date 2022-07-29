Kita and Anita's Happy Hour is a ZM podcast.

He is one of Australia's top comedians, having picked up the Most Outstanding Show Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, followed by a Netflix stand-up special.

But for many fans around the world, Rhys Nicholson is best known as the bespectacled, red-headed judge from transtasman reality show RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Back for a second season on TVNZ+ from July 30, the show brings together 10 drag queens from across New Zealand and Australia to compete for the title of Down Under's Next Drag Superstar.

Nicholson is the only local judge on the panel, joined by American drag legend RuPaul and Michelle Visage, but they have quickly become a fan favourite for their biting wit and local perspective on the show.

Yet it was a surprise for Nicholson to end up as part of the acclaimed reality franchise. Speaking to Season One contestants Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it for their podcast, Kita and Anita's Happy Hour, Nicholson revealed that "every gay comic" in Australia knew there had been emails and rumours about the show for years, but only ever imagined being a guest.

"Probably only about 18 months ago, it probably wasn't too long before we filmed, there was an email going around and I was on the longlist," Nicholson said.

"Even my agent had said to me 'that's nice, don't get your hopes up'. There were a lot of other people on the list."

A Sunday morning phone call from their agent - which Nicholson said was not usually good news - broke the tidings.

"She said 'He picked you'. I had no context for what she was talking about, but she said 'He picked you, RuPaul picked you'."

It was still an unbelievable experience until Nicholson was on set and RuPaul started to walk down the runway, which brought the reality of it all home.

Nicholson never intended to be an overly critical judge, leaving the more specific fashion and drag critiques to RuPaul and Michelle.

"I love drag and I'm very passionate about it, but I'm like a conduit for the audience. I'm here to enjoy it and talk about performing.

"I always thought it was my job to lighten the mood."

Listen to the full interview above for more insight into what to expect in the new season.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2 begins on TVNZ+ tonight.

Kita and Anita's Happy Hour is out every Wednesday. You can follow it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.