The fall in September forced Frehley to cancel multiple concerts.

A September 26 post on the guitarist’s official Instagram account said the incident resulted in a trip to hospital.

“He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

As a result of the fall, a performance had to be cancelled, it said.

An update on October 7 said: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates”.

On the day of his death, Frehley’s family said in a statement they were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” they said.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Frehley was a founding member of Kiss alongside Gene Simmons (bass and vocals), Paul Stanley (rhythm guitar and vocals) and Peter Criss (drums).

The band skyrocketed to success in the 1970s with hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and I Was Made for Lovin’ You.

Each member had their own persona, with Frehley being known as “Space Ace” or “Spaceman”.

He left the band in 1982 before rejoining for a reunion tour in 1996.

Frehley then stayed with Kiss until 2002.

During his absence from the rock outfit, he formed his own band, Frehley’s Comet and released solo music.