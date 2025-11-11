Advertisement
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley’s cause of death officially revealed as head trauma

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kiss founding member Ace Frehley died aged 74 in October, a month after he sustained injuries in a fall at his studio. Photo / Getty Images

Original lead guitarist and founding member of Kiss, Ace Frehley, died from blunt trauma to the head sustained after a fall in his studio.

Frehley, who died on October 17, suffered a skull fracture, a brain bleed and a stroke, according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by TMZ.

