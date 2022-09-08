Kings of Leon is in NZ for two shows next month. Photo / Supplied

Kings of Leon is heading to New Zealand next month for two arena shows - and the group has revealed who will be supporting it on tour.

Australian band The Temper Trap will join the group for two shows at Spark Arena in Auckland over Labour Weekend.

Kings of Leon announced new show dates in April after the original March 2022 dates were postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Temper Trap is joining the band for its NZ shows in October. Photo / Supplied

The Grammy Award-winning rock group is expected to play all its big hits and fan favourites from all eight albums, with tickets still available at the time of writing.

AM President Paul Dainty said, "We are thrilled that the acclaimed Australian band The Temper Trap will join Kings of Leon for their New Zealand tour this year.

"It's been over 12 years since the band were last in New Zealand, fans should gear up for a fantastic night of music from these two highly regarded, multi-platinum-certified artists."

Kings of Leon catapulted to fame with the debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine in 2003. Since then, the band of brothers - and one cousin - has had five albums go number one in New Zealand.

They've won four Grammys, have sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

Melbourne's The Temper Trap broke out in 2009 with the debut LP Conditions, featuring the hit Sweet Disposition - now experiencing a renaissance on TikTok - as well as Love Lost and Fader.

The group has since gone platinum in Australia and the UK and has clocked up over 500 million Spotify streams.

Tickets to the shows are on sale now.

Kings of Leon New Zealand 2022 tour dates:

•Sunday October 23, Auckland, Spark Arena

•Monday October 24, Auckland, Spark Arena