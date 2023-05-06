Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Dame Emma Thompson were just some of the celebrities who attended King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP, Getty Images

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Dame Emma Thompson were just some of the celebrities who attended King Charles' coronation. Photo / AP, Getty Images

Last night saw what for many of us will be a once in a lifetime event, the coronation of a monarch. And while most of us tunned in online or through the TV, for some 2000 people, they got to witness it in person.

In amongst the world leaders, fellow royals and friends of the Royal Family, there were plenty of celebrities inside the walls of Westminster Abbey including Dame Emma Thompson, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Here are all the celebrities who attended the coronation:

Katy Perry

Katy Perry. Photo / Getty Images

She isn’t due to be the star of the show until tomorrow night at the Coronation Concert, and yet Katy Perry’s attendance at Westminster Abbey yesterday turned a few heads.

The singer was spotted taking photos with fans, became an internet meme when she couldn’t find her seat and almost fell over thanks to her sky-high heels.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie. Photo / AP

Also due to perform at the coronation concert is Lionel Richie so it’s no surprise he was spotted at the Abbey yesterday. Seen chatting away with other guests, the star wore a custom suit by Esclot London.

It comes days after he was seen having a chuckle with Charles at the annual palace garden party.

Dame Emma Thompson

Actress Emma Thompson. Photo / AP

Wearing a vibrant Emilia Wickstead red coat, Dame Emma Thompson attended yesterday’s event and reportedly saved the day - for one attendee at least.

Metro reported the star came to the aid of a guest and gave them a cough lozenge when they had a coughing fit in the middle of the coronation ceremony.

Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench. Photo / Twitter

It was hard to catch a glimpse of Dame Judi Dench at the event as she appeared to avoid the cameras but an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted her on a live stream.

The actress is a staunch defender of the Royal family and recently called out Netflix’s The Crown for being “crude” and “cruel”.

Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith. Photo / Twitter

The Harry Potter actress was among the few major British celebrities attending the Coronation.

Wearing a fashionable, light blue coat and a matching hat, the star was spotted on a live stream while she made her way to her seat in the Abbey.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly

Wow… a day to remember! Honoured to have attended the #Coronation today with @PrincesTrust 👑



Being there to see history in the making is something we will never forget… Chuffed to pieces, can you tell?! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q7uH2QAOpB — antanddec (@antanddec) May 6, 2023

The UK TV presenters weren’t convinced when they first received their coronation invitations but it appears they were legit as the two arrived at the Abbey yesterday.

Taking to Twitter they said, “Wow... a day to remember. Honoured to have attended the coronation today with the Princes Trust. Being there to see history in the making is something we will never forget. Chuffed to pieces, can you tell?!”

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry. Photo / Sky News

The actor spoke to Sky News after the coronation ceremony calling it “absolutely remarkable and brilliant”, he continued to say that he felt “lucky and blessed” to be invited.

Fy and Prince William have been long-time friends with the two starring in a comedy sketch together for the BBC’s The Big Night in 2020 in a bid to raise money for charity.

Nick Cave

Nick Cave. Photo / AP

Despite denying being a monarchist or a royalist earlier this week when news of his coronation attendance first broke, the Australian singer remained a member of the Australian delegation at yesterday’s event.

Writing in his newsletter the Red Hand Files he explained his attendance claiming he “hold[s] an inexplicable emotional attachment to the royals”.

Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley. Photo / AP

The Absolutely Fabulous actress has a very close friendship with the King and Queen Consort and has even stayed with them multiple times so it was to be expected that she would attend their coronation.

She wore a chic navy blue tent dress with a Peter Pan collar.

Joan Armatrading

Joan Armatrading. Photo / AP

Singer-songwriter, Joan Armatrading has worked with The Prince’s Trust charity for more than 40 years and was among those honoured by Princess Anne at the 2021 investiture ceremony.

At the time, the star said it was “fantastic” to be invested as a Commander of the British Empire for services to music, charity and human rights.