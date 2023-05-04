Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte will return just in time for coronation weekend. Photo / Supplied, Netflix

Opinion

King Charles’ coronation is mere hours away and it’s a rather unique occasion. For many of us, this is the first time we will see an official crowning of a British monarch, while for others, it feels like reliving the late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 crowning.

Thankfully, for those of us watching a real-life coronation take place for the for time, we have a fair idea of what to expect thanks to the wonderful land of movie world.

From The Crown to The Princess Diaries and all the faux coronations in between, there is only one way to get in the mood for Charles’ big moment tomorrow and it’s by watching one - or all, no judgement here - of the regal moments below.

The Crown

Claire Foy portraying Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. Photo / Netflix

Did you really think I wouldn’t see this opportunity and grab it with both hands? No way. I’m taking it and running with it.

In season one, episode five, we see the lovely Queen Elizabeth II - played by Claire Foy - crowned in a fictionalised replica of her real-life June 2, 1953 coronation. Interpreting what went on behind the scenes, the show dives deep into Prince Philip’s part in the coronation and all the glitz and glam that comes with a historical moment.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Anne Hathaway as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 2. Photo / Supplied

Other than being one of the greatest films Anne Hathaway ever starred in, the sequel to The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, features the iconic moment Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi is crowned queen of Genovia.

Based in Europe with excessive amounts of golden embellishments, a crown and a happy family, it might be fictional but it has us wondering how on earth Charles is going to top the extravagant event.

Reign

Toby Regbo as Francis II and Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots in Reign. Photo / Supplied

If you weren’t utterly obsessed with Reign’s depiction of Mary, Queen of Scotland and Francis II of France’s love story in 2013, what were you doing? It might be a niche show but it was full of iconic moments including when these two love birds were crowned King and Queen.

Sure, it’s a far cry from the world we live in now, but a coronation is a coronation and we have a lot of regal preparation to do for this weekend!

Game of Thrones

Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Photo/ HBO

Game of Thrones is one of the highest-rating TV series of the 2010′s so naturally, it made the list. For anyone who hasn’t watched the series - or is midway through - proceed with caution because there are spoilers ahead.

The final episode may have been a disappointment for many GoT fans but if you were a Sansa Stark stan from the very start of the show, it was a big moment. While no words were spoken during the scene other than “Queen of the North”, the moment captured Sansa taking her place on the Iron throne marking a well-deserved end to her eight-season journey.

Frozen

Elsa being crowned in Disney's hit film, Frozen.

Is it too soon to bring back this absolute gem of a kid’s movie?

Sure you might have a little bit of PTSD whenever you hear the words “Let it go, let it gooooooo” but if you’re trying to get your little munchkins ready for bed while answering their hundreds of questions about the coronation, Frozen is your best bet.

Pop some popcorn, dim the lights and celebrate Elsa’s accession of being Arendelle’s new monarch - after all, with two more kings in line, she might be the only Queen your children ever see crowned.

The Lord of the Rings: the Return of the King

Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

We may not have a Kiwi King and Queen but that doesn’t mean our lush soil hasn’t seen a coronation. Peter Jackson’s iconic trilogy, The Lord of the Rings was a journey and a half and in the final instalment of the hugely successful films - which was shot and edited in NZ, we saw the spectacular coronation of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) as King Elessar.

While it’s not even close to the British Royal family’s coronation ceremony, it is a great excuse to rewatch the spectacular film.

Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available on Netflix from May 4. Photo / Netflix

Talk about timing. For all my Bridgerton fans out there, grab your crown, grab your cucumber sandwiches and grab your glass of bubbles because Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrived on Netflix last night and it calls for a viewing party.

While we don’t know much about the prequel, photos have revealed the series will show Charlotte’s coronation and that means one thing. You get to watch back-to-back coronations this weekend.

Doesn’t get much more royal than that.

King Charles’ coronation

A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla has been released ahead of his coronation. Photo / Buckingham Palace

For those of you that would prefer to wait and save all your royal energy for the real-life historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, you don’t have to wait long.

Kicking off at 10pm NZT on May 6, you can tune in right here on the Herald website for regular updates or you can watch the official broadcast on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ and on Monday 8 May, TVNZ 1 will screen The Coronation Concert at 8pm.