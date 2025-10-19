“I don’t have a concept of what certain, simple things cost,” she added.
“I’d like to know a bit more about what a milk carton costs”.
The remark did not go well on social media where many people called the Kardashian sister “out of touch”, especially considering the current global economic climate.
Social media users described her comments as “disgusting” and “peak billionaire energy”.
“A billionaire expressing curiosity about the lives of ‘mere mortals’. Not knowing the price of milk isn’t ‘cute’, it’s a symbol of disgusting inequality. While she ‘would like to know’, there are people choosing between milk and rent,” one person wrote on Twitter (don’t make me call it X).
“She’s literally been rich every year of her existence on earth. The Kardashians are the closest thing America has to a royal family,” someone else said.
“Must be nice to live this way,” another social media user commented.
It’s not the first time Kim Kardashian, of “it seems nobody wants to work these days” fame, has been in the spotlight for an “out of touch” statement - and it probably won’t be the last.
In fairness, Kim Kardashian has only verbalised what many celebrities, millionaires and billionaires everywhere think (but know not to say out loud). It is highly unlikely Elon Musk, Donald Trump or Jeff Bezos know the price of milk either. Kim Kardashian merely reminded us all that the uber rich live very different lives to ours. It’s not just that they can afford things - is that they don’t even need to know how much they cost.
For what is worth, Kim, in New Zealand, right now, a litre of milk costs around $3 to $4.
Knowing how to read the room, however, remains priceless.