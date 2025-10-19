Kim Kardashian is seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian would like to know the price of milk

OPINION

Kim Kardashian has made headlines again, just days after her Skims brand announced undies with fake pubic hair.

In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast released last week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she’d “like” to know the price of milk but, sadly, doesn’t.

Podcast host Alex Cooper asked the socialite how much she spends on glam (a term that usually refers to hair and makeup) every year. Kim admitted she didn’t really know for sure but hazarded a guess that “it could be a million dollars”. That’s US dollars by the way.

She could have stopped there, letting us peasants know she spends more than most people’s mortgages on doing her hair every year, but she thought she’d keep digging.