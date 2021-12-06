Kim Kardashian West posts sweet tribute to son Saint on his birthday

The reality TV star posted a loving tribute to Saint, on his 6th birthday. Photo / Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has paid tribute to her "bestie", son Saint West, on his 6th birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid a touching tribute to her little boy as he celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

Kim, 41, revealed Saint - whose father is rap legend Kanye West, 44 - loves to "snuggle" and she quipped that he has vowed to keep cuddling up to his mom until he's 10.

Giving her 267 million followers an insight into her son's personality, she captioned a series of snaps of Saint on Instagram: "My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I've never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!

"Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you're 10! lol I love you forever!!! (sic)"

Saint's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also gushed over her grandson and said his "delicious smile" warms her heart.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile! You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such an amazing grandson!!

"You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I'm so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you! @kimkardashian. (sic)"

Kim and Stronger hitmaker Kanye - who the former filed for divorce from earlier this year - also have North, 8, Chicago, 3, and 2-year-old Psalm together.