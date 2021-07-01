Kim Kardashian wears sheer, cut-out dress to the Vatican and fans are outraged

Kim Kardashian has been slammed as "disrespectful" by fans for wearing a revealing off-the-shoulder dress on a tour of the Vatican in Rome. Photo / Backgrid

Kim Kardashian has toured the Vatican in a sheer, flesh-flashing dress, and people are seeing red over the 40-year-old billionaire's outfit.

Kardashian is known for her revealing outfits, but the Vatican is probably not the place to flaunt what God gave you.

She is in Italy and toured the centre of the Catholic Church in Rome today, where she shunned a conservative dress code in an off-the-shoulder, sheer white lace gown with cut-outs across the midsection.

There are guidelines around attire worn at the Vatican, the official residence of the Pope, but Kardashian did not abide by them. Photo / Backgrid

The US reality star's decision to wear lace also raised eyebrows, with the material traditionally only worn to the Vatican by Catholic queens.

There are guidelines around attire at the official residence of the Pope, with visitors prohibited from wearing clothing that exposes their knees, shoulders or chest.

At one stage, Kardashian put on a long black leather jacket when entering the Sistine Chapel, where she enjoyed a private tour with British supermodel Kate Moss, 47, and her 18-year-old daughter, Lila Grace.

Kim Kardashian's choice to wear lace to the Vatican was also criticised as it was historically only worn to the Vatican by Catholic queens. Photo / Backgrid

People flocked to Twitter to criticise the mother-of-four for her "disrespectful" choice of wardrobe.

You want to know how far we've fallen as a civilization? Kim Kardashian wore this to the Vatican. And no one stopped her from going inside. pic.twitter.com/hPVYOESbpZ — Millions for Truth (@Millions4Truth) June 29, 2021

"How disrespectful of Kim Kardashian to show up at the Vatican with that outfit," tweeted one unhappy person.

"In what universe does this outfit come across as appropriate attire for a visit to the Vatican?" commented another.

The businesswoman arrived in Italy this week for a summer holiday with her friend, Tracy Romulus, where they were pictured visiting the Colosseum earlier in the week with Kardashian's glam team, Mario Dedivanovic and Chris Appleton.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's soon-to-be ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, was last month seen enjoying the sights of the French countryside with Russian supermodel, Irina Shayk. It is rumoured that the pair are dating.