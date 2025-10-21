The brand launched the product last week with a post on Instagram, which announced: “Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush ... With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be.”

Skims, originally focused on shapewear, plans to expand into beauty, skincare and fragrance. Photo / Getty Images for Skims

The thongs come in a variety of colours and textures and retail for US$32 ($56) in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

Skims now has a waiting list for the next release of the products.

The launch caused a furore on social media and Kardashian earlier responded with a video posted on her Instagram page in which she was heard saying: “How funny are these merkins, you guys? We have different colours, different hairs… this is insane. Skims, baby!”

Skims started with shapewear but has since branched out into underwear and clothing. Kardashian has also previously said she’s hoping to eventually launch perfume and skincare as part of a Skims beauty line.

The reality TV star has already made several attempts to establish a beauty business by starting KKW Beauty in 2017 and Skkn By Kim in 2022, which was licensed through Coty. She has reacquired her Skkn brand and will be relaunching it through Skims.

In a statement obtained by WWD, Kardashian said: “Expanding into beauty isn’t just about growing Skims – it’s about building on the strength of the brand and bringing our approach to a whole new category.

“Skims has always been about redefining essentials and now we’re doing the same with beauty, skin care and fragrance.

“With the global community we’ve built and my experience in beauty, this felt like the right next step. We’re bringing the same level of innovation, inclusivity and quality that people expect from Skims into products that will truly make a difference.

“I’m so excited for our customers to experience beauty in a whole new way with Skims.”