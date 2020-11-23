Kim Kardashian shares poem behind lyrics of Kanye's hit Lost in the World

Kanye West (L) and Kim Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West has revealed a hidden detail about Kanye's critically acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to mark its 10-year anniversary.

The album, which many cite as some of Kanye's best work to date, was released on November 22, 2010, with Kim sharing that the lyrics of one of the album's strongest tracks – Lost in the World featuring Bon Iver's Justin Vernon – actually stemmed from a poem he wrote her.

Given the pair only went public with their relationship in 2012, and Kim was with Kris Humphries in 2010, the poem was presumably written while they were still just friends.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posted a photo of a birthday card she had received from Kanye for her 30th birthday, two years before they became an item.

Written in gold, the card included a poem beside a stick-figure drawing of the two.

It reads: "Late is better than never! You're my devil, you're my angel, you're my heaven, you're my hell, you're my now, you're my forever, you're my freedom, you're my jail, you're my lies, you're my truth, you're my war, you're my truce, you're my questions, you're my proof, you're my stress and you're my masseuse."

The poem featured in the exact lyrics of Kanye's verse in the atmospheric track.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," Kim wrote in her Instagram post this week.

"For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World' … Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then (sic) in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

At the time, the reality star was in a relationship with NBA player Kris Humphries, who she married in a live television event in August 2011, but split from 72 days later in October.

The story behind Lost in the World isn't the only time Kanye has referenced the early days of his relationship with Kim in his music.

On his 2012 track Cold from the album Cruel Summer, Kanye raps about falling for Kim while she was dating someone else.

"And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him," he rapped.

"Well that's cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

This year, rumours the parents-of-four are headed for divorce have swirled after the rapper's behaviour on Twitter and political aspirations caused tension within the family.

Back in August, a "well-placed source" told the New York Post that Kim asked Kanye to abandon his plans to run in November's US election, but the rapper refused.

"Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies," the source said. "But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people … and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bulls**t."

Kanye's first campaign event in his bizarre bid for presidency was a disaster.

The rapper broke down in tears during a monologue on the issue of abortion, saying that he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered not having their first child, North West.

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" he shouted.

After the trainwreck event, Kanye flew to his ranch in Wyoming where he took aim at Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of Twitter attacks.

Kanye claimed his wife tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to "lock me up like on the movie Get Out" because he cried about "saving" his daughter North's life.

He also referred to Kris as a "white supremacist" and claimed that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim for some time.

Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, later apologised to his wife for the tweets, writing: "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."