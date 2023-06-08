Kim Kardashian may have a new man in her life but she won’t be introducing him to the public anytime soon.

Taking about her love life on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the mother of four said that she would prefer to keep any possible romances away from the public eye so they can develop at their own pace.

Her revelation came after her whirlwind nine-month relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, with the star confessing on the show, “You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from the last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

Kim Kardashian appears to have a new man in her life. Photo / Hulu

The Skims founder went on to say that when a relationship is still in its blossoming phase - much like the one she appears to discuss later in the episode - she wants to keep things out of the spotlight and admitted if she is seen with a potential partner she may feel pressure to make it last “a little longer” even if things aren’t going well.

“Then, if you are seen with someone then, if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick,” she told her sister’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Despite appearing single in recent months, Kardashian revealed in the episode that she may have a new man in her life and referred to him as “Drop Dead Fred”.

Speaking to Disick, she said, “He so meets the standards.”

Kim Kardashian spoke about her secret boyfriend with Scott Disick on the new episode of The Kardashians. Photo / Hulu

And that wasn’t the only thing she said. Later during a confessional, producers could be heard teasing the reality star after she spent some time texting with a large smile covering her face.

One producer joked, “That’s a lot of smiling, young lady. Is that ‘Fred?’” With the 42-year-old confirming it was.

The producer quickly quipped back “Two years my a**!” referring to Kardashian’s comments late last year when she appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Podcast and told the actress, “I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”

With a cheeky grin on her face the star replied to her producer, “No, I’m going to be [single].” But they didn’t believe her and one thing seemed to give the star away.

“I know that smile.” a producer said.

Kardashian has been publicly single since August 2022 when she and Davidson broke up after nine months together.

She was previously married to rapper Kanye West. However, they split in 2021 and finalised their attention-grabbing divorce in November last year, agreeing on custody and property arrangements, according to court documents.

The 58-page settlement stated the couple agreed to joint custody of their four children. However, according to TMZ, Kardashian will have the kids the majority of the time given their current living arrangements.

The settlement also stated West has to pay Kardashian US$200,000 a month in child support and will also have to cover half of his children’s healthcare expenses not covered by insurance, as well as half of their security and education costs.

The agreement comes after the pair agreed to take part in mediation for three hours if any issues arise.

If one fails to engage then the other gets sole decision-making power over the matter.

The couple must agree on school enrolment, therapy or counselling for children, and regularly attend scheduled religious activities.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney +.