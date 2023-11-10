Kim Kardashian reveals she got a secret tattoo back in 2021. Photo / Hulu

Kim Kardashian has revealed she “finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley”.

A brand new epsiode of The Kardashians aired on Disney + last night and with it news that the Skims founder secretly got a lip tattoo two years ago.

Having previously sworn off getting body ink because she thought it was tacky, the reality star revealed that after hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021 - and sharing her first kiss with her now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson - she celebrated by getting the infinity sign inked on to the inside of her lip.

After showing off the tattoo to her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she said: “You guys, something you don’t know about me.

The star shared never-before-seen footage of her visit to the tattoo parlour on her reality show. Photo / Hulu

”Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a spot I will get a tattoo.’”

The show then cut to include footage of the moment the 43-year-old mother of four decided to get the tattoo done in front of a group of friends and her sister Khloe Kardashian.

She quipped: “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

Kim smiled: “This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4.30 in the morning.”

Confessing it’s something she doesn’t often think about, the billionaire said she frequently forgets it’s there and says no one has spotted it. “No one knows, no one sees it, I forget.”

Adding, “But every once in a while, I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and I’ll go, ‘What’s this black thing?’”

Davidson also appears to have had his own infinity sign tattoo connected to the same evening.

The reality star got an infinity symbol inside her bottom lip. Photo / Hulu

After Kardashian’s hosting gig, the 29-year-old King of Staten Island star inked the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” on his collarbone, along with the symbol — a nod to the Disney-themed sketch in which they both starred (and smooched).

It comes after she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2019, where she famously said in response to getting tattoos: “Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”