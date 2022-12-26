Kim Kardashian breaks down over co-parenting challenges with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian breaks down discussing co-parenting with Kanye West. Video / Angie Martinez

Kim Kardashian has revealed how hard she’s finding co-parenting her four children with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, the 42-year-old reality TV star and business mogul discussed the challenges that have come with divorce and sharing custody of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

She told Martinez: “It’s hard. S*** like co-parenting - it’s really f***ing hard, you know.”

And she broke down when she recalled her upbringing and the father she’d had in the late attorney Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian with her father, the late Robert Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney and Khloe. Photo / Instagram

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me.”

Martinez commented that Kardashian was not co-parenting with the “quietest, easiest” former partner in West, 45.

The mum of four agreed before continuing to share that she had: “... the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them, you know.

“So, like, if they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, like, why would I ever bring that energy to them? You know, that’s like real heavy, heavy grown-up s*** that they are not ready to, like, deal with.

“And when they are we will have those conversations and I’ll be so prepared but until then I will do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Plenty of drama has been aired between the parents, including a nasty spat between Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, and West as well as West being outspoken about conspiracy theories and making abhorrent anti-semitic comments.

But Kardashian says she has kept the drama from her children and will try to keep it all under wraps as long as possible.

“I definitely protected him and I still will. In the eyes of my kids – for my kids.

Kim Kardashian pictured with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Photo / Instagram

“So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world and I’ve managed to - I’m holding on by a thread and I know I’m so close to that not happening, but while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

She also revealed that the teachers at her children’s school are like her “best friends” and help keep a lid on details of West’s outbursts.

“None of the [other] kids have ever said anything to my kids, When stuff’s going down I protect stuff as far as the TVs and the content that’s on. It is [a fulltime job].”

But she shared that she believes all the effort is “worth it because of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that’s not me, but at the same time in my home, I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what is going on in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and singalong and act like nothing’s wrong.

“As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after the couple split the previous year. After many grievances were aired publicly, West agreed to the divorce and the couple have settled on a joint custody arrangement with “equal access” to their four children.

