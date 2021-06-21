Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson break up after cheating allegations

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have reportedly broken up. Photo / Getty Images

A notoriously on-again, off-again relationship in the Kardashian family has ended once more.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share 3-year-old daughter True together, have split up after previously rekindling their romance last October. Now, more cheating allegations have plagued the couple.

E! News reports the split follows reports of Thompson "entering a bedroom with three women" at a party in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 17. The event was hosted by musician Drake, according to an eyewitness.

A source told E! News: "Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning."

The New York Post's Page Six cites a source who told the outlet the couple broke up following Instagram model Sydney Chase's April interview that she hooked up with Thompson. At the time, Thomspon denied the allegations.

Another insider added Khloe felt "betrayed" by Thompson amid the cheating rumours.

"Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

The source added they are co-parenting but "are not romantically together".

Khloe had previously commented on her and Thompson's relationship in the final KUWTK reunion episode and spoke about how she regained trust with him.

"I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," the star said.