Khloe Kardashian slides into DMs of woman at centre of alleged Tristan Thompson affair

Khloe appears to have reached out to the model. Photos / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has directly reached out to the model at the centre of another cheating rumour involving Tristan Thompson, according to leaked screenshots.

Instagram model Sydney Chase, 23, made headlines last week when she revealed on the No Jumper podcast she slept with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who is engaged to Kardashian.

Chase claimed they dated from November and were talking up until three weeks ago.

Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 30, are yet to address the reports but Chase has today posted screenshots on her Instagram story showing Kardashian direct messaged her and asked her to keep the conversation "confidential".

Sydney Chase posted a screenshot of her phone, which seemingly shows Khloe Kardashian direct messaging her. Photo / Instagram

Chase scribbled out some of the message, but fans are convinced they can see Kardashian asking her to meet up.

Kardashian and Thompson – who have 3-year-old daughter True – got back together after a two-year break during the pandemic last year and are currently engaged.

In her most recent Instagram stories, Kardashian is seen without her reported $2.5 million engagement ring.

It comes after Chase said on the podcast, "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore. We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.

"And then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off," she said.

The Sun also published a video of Chase caught talking about Thompson's alleged dirty texts during an Instagram live video.

During the video recorded on April 8, Chase is heard telling her friends, "Tristan Thompson just said, 'Send me a picture of your (inaudible).

"Tristan literally said, 'Yes baby I like that. I want to see what they look like. I'm curious. You got me excited to come back.'

"Apparently Khloe is not his type but I'm his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type.

"But he just called me and told me, 'You're what I like.'"

It's the fourth time in three years Thompson has been accused of cheating.

Kardashian was yet to confirm reports she is engaged but has posted several photos of her ring since February.

The pair started dating in 2016 and Kardashian fell pregnant the following year.

Photos emerged of Thompson kissing another woman days before Kardashian was due to give birth in 2018. Older footage also resurfaced at the time of Thompson kissing two women at a club while Kardashian was three months pregnant.

The pair managed to reconcile after the birth of True, but the following February, Thompson was busted kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's sister.

They reconciled again during the pandemic last year.