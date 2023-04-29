"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be." Photo / Getty Images

"Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be." Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Explicit content, image of wound

Khloe Kardashian “didn’t sleep” and lost “a lot of weight” during her terrifying cancer scare.

The star of The Kardashians underwent an operation to have a precancerous melanoma removed from her cheek last year and was left with a four-centimetre wound on her face - and she’s now opened up about the testing time in a trailer for the latest season of the family’s Hulu reality show, insisting it was incredibly daunting.

Khloe, 38, said: “Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

The reality star’s close friend Malika Haqq also spoke about how Khloe was coping - insisting she had never “seen her this low” - and Khloe’s half-sister Kendall Jenner said: “She doesn’t sleep, she lost a lot of weight.”

After the successful surgery, Khloe later explained she was keeping her bandage on to help minimise the scar and was undergoing laser treatment to help it fade.

Khloe Kardashian shows stitched up face after skin cancer scare in The Kardashians teaser trailer https://t.co/PPxMWWzOFF pic.twitter.com/nHuYAeg7Q2 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 28, 2023

In a post on Twitter, Khloe explained to her followers: “It’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so, so well. They want me to wear it [the bandage] for six months, but I’m not sure I will go that long.

“It’s already been a couple [of] months and I’m really proud that I’ve been this diligent with it.”

Khloe previously explained that she decided to get checked out by a doctor after realising the lump on her face hadn’t budged in seven months.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realising it was not budging. Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was [run] by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

“A few days later, I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills, who I knew would take incredible care of my face [sic].”