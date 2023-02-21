Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been spotted on a number of dates with one of the biggest stars in music right now. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating musician-of-the-moment Bad Bunny.

The 27-year-old model and US reality star has been spotted on a string of dates with the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper, 28, and a source tells People the two are currently “having fun” getting to know each other.

The two have been spotted on a number of dates in California. Photo / Getty Images

Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – and Jenner were photographed leaving the same restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Saturday after a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, TMZ reports.

Two days beforehand, rumours began swirling that the pair were seen making out at a club in LA.

A source close to the Victoria’s Secret model said the duo had only recently begun “spending time together”.

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the source said.

“She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Jenner has typically dated basketballers over the past few years and her longest union to date was a two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker which ended in October.

Prior to that, she was on-and-off with Australian basketballer Ben Simmons for over a year.

Jenner's longest entanglement to date was her two year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker from 2020-2022. Photo / MEGA/GC Images

Jenner and Bunny are considered an unlikely pairing, given Jenner is constantly in the spotlight as part of the Kardashian family.

Meanwhile, Bunny is renowned for keeping a low profile. His only known relationship was with jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri, which reportedly ended earlier this year.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed the pair met at a restaurant.

“It was after I sang at a Zion and Lennox concert, here in Puerto Rico,” he told the publication of their first meeting in 2017.

“I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other.”