Khloe Kardashian is trying to 'stay positive' in wake of Tristan Thompson's secret baby revelation

Khloe Kardashian (right) is trying to "stay positive" after her recent ex, Tristan Thompson (left) confessed to fathering a child with another woman. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is trying to "stay positive" after Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a child with another woman. The child was almost certainly conceived while Thompson and Khloe were still together.

The 30-year-old sports star has admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, but Khloe - who has True, 3, with Tristan - is determined to remain positive and focus on her daughter.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True, and that's really the focus when they're communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better."

Khloe's family are also doing their best to support the reality star through the situation.

The insider shared: "The family is sticking by Khloe's side and trying to uplift her."

Tristan has already apologised to Khloe after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee.

The basketball player admitted Khloe doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he has caused her.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Tristan also insisted he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe.

The sports star added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."