Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Video / AP

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Video / AP

Khloe Kardashian has become the first member of her family to publicly acknowledge Kanye West’s anti-Semitism scandal.

The 38-year-old reposted a statement from Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica, 51, which said: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Her post came in the wake of banners reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” being hung from a freeway in Los Angeles on Saturday. A group calling itself the Goyim Defense League, which spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, appear to be behind the signs as they were seen gathered around them in hats and masks, while throwing Nazi salutes at passing drivers.

Khloe – whose sister Kim, was married to Kanye from 2014 to 2022 has stayed silent on the rapper’s anti-Semitism storm – was one of a mass of famous faces to share and comment on Jessica’s post. Others included Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer and Jennifer Aniston, who shared a shot of the neo-Nazi demonstrators in Los Angeles photoshopped on top of a crowd saluting Adolf Hitler.

A caption alongside said: “The neo-Nazis are doing a Nazi salute – a greeting gesture which was used during the Holocaust to signal obedience to Adolf Hitler.”

Sarah Silverman shared an image from the freeway with the message: ”Lemme guess: Still not time to get scared”, while actress Florence Pugh branded it “absolutely appalling”.

It comes after Kim’s silence over Kanye’s anti-Semitic slurs was slammed as “appalling” by an emotional Boy George.

The Culture Club singer, 61, took to Instagram to slate Kanye’s ex-wife and urge others to speak out against the rapper, saying in a video on Instagram: “I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he’s saying.

”I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f****** comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be.

”As a gay man I have experienced years of prejudice, you know, so the idea of doing that to someone else based on their race or their colour or their sexuality or their gender is just f****** appalling to me, and it should be appalling to you.”