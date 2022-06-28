Khaby Lame has become the number one TikTok creator. Photo / TikTok, @khaby.lame

Content creator Khaby Lame has become the new number one TikTok user, dethroning Charli D'Amelio after two years of her reign.

If you've never come across Khaby Lame's content, then you've been missing out on a whole lot of wholesome giggles.

Born in Senegal and living in Italy, the 22-year-old is best known for his stitches with wildly unhelpful "life hacks", where he demonstrates how ridiculous they are. His content does stretch into other comedy skits as well.

What started as a way to pass the time when Italy first went into lockdown in 2020, now boasts over 144 million viewers - so it's not just me telling you he's hilarious.

D'Amelio was asked about passing on her TikTok crown by the American publication, Tech Crunch, where she was very gracious.

"I had number one for two years. It's time for someone else to have that spot, and I'm proud of him," the 18-year-old said.

Lame boasts over 144 million followers. Photo / TikTok, @khaby.lame

"He's a friend, and there's no bad blood … It feels great to know that someone else is getting that spot, someone that is sweet and a good person and loves what they do."

How much does he make?

So what does being TikTok's number one creator mean for a person's bank account? For Lame, it means a reported net worth of more than $20.3 million, as of 2022.

The majority of that income comes from brand sponsorships - it's reported that he charges just over $79,000 per promotional TikTok video - plus, he also runs an online store selling a range of merchandise.

Don't feel too sorry for D'Amelio either, as she is reported to earn $25 million a year - having turned her TikTok fame into a Hulu reality show with her sister (and fellow creator), a clothing line with Hollister, numerous brand deals and a Snap original show.