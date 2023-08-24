Kevin Hart is wheelchair-bound after challenging a former American football star to a running race. Photo / Instagram

Kevin Hart has heartbreakingly revealed he is in a wheelchair after a running race went bad.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram earlier this week to tell fans he is currently reliant on a wheelchair after he tried to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley, 34, and accidentally “blew all my s**t”.

Addressing fans, he explained, “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn — I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ‘em … I can’t walk!”

He then pivoted the camera to show himself in the mobility device before seemingly making light of the situation and blaming it on his age, “I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff … and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said.

Revealing how he got himself into the running race in the first time, the Jumanji actor said he and Ridley were engaged in a debate about “who is faster” when they decided to settle it for good by partaking in a running a 40 yard (36 metre) sprint.

Kevin Hart shared a video of himself in the wheelchair. Photo / Instagram

However, mid way through, things took a turn for Hart and he told fans, “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing?” the comedian wondered. “Why did I even race? St***dest s**t ever! Now I can’t walk …”

He continued to warn fans that age is to be respected and asked them not to be “alarmed” when and if they see him in his wheelchair. Hart did not clarify whether he is temporarily or permanently wheelchair bound.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he said. “Respect that age or that age will make you respect it.” Adding, “I was just forced to respect it, sit my a** down. This is 44.”

Captioning the post “dumbest man alive”, the Hollywood star earned plenty of support from his A list pals whose comments ranged from well wishes to making fun of Hart.

Will Smith said, “Getting older is real! Heal up, Kev!!”, which Hart’s longtime close friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cheekily quipped, “In [sic] tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up.”

Wanda Skyes also commented on the post, warning the actor that it doesn’t get better from here, “If 44 is kicking yo ass ... wait til you hit 55 … you might just disintegrate. Get well dummy!”

This is not the first time the Central Intelligence actor has been involved in a life changing accident. Four years ago in September 2019, he was involved in a near-fatal car accident which saw him fracture his spine in three places.

At the time he was hospitalised for 10 days and later moved to a fulltime rehab facility where he underwent physical therapy.