Kevin Federline memoir You Thought You Knew alleges Britney Spears made ‘chilling’ remark to son

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Britney Spears has been accused of punching her older son and telling him she wished he and his brother were dead. Photo / Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been accused of punching her older son and telling him she wished he and his brother were dead. Photo / Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline claims the star emotionally abused and physically endangered their children.

Federline‘s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, out on October 21, reportedly details an incident in which Spears told their older son Sean Preston she wished he and his brother were “dead”, People reports.

