“Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives.”

The former back-up dancer has made a series of startling accusations against the pop star in previous book leaks, including claims Spears stood over the children with a knife while they slept and consumed cocaine while breastfeeding.

In the most recent excerpts, he has made his most serious allegation yet – that Spears punched Preston in the face.

The Toxic singer has vehemently denied the accusations.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” a representative told the Daily Mail.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their wellbeing during this sensationalism.”

She publicly hit back against her ex-husband in a post to X, where she claimed he is “gaslighting” her.

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

Spears goes on to write she has “almost begged” her sons to be a part of her life, alleging to have only seen one of them for 45 minutes in the past five years.

In 2022, Jayden told the Daily Mail he would “really want to see” his mother again “when she gets better”.

Spears shared a video of her younger son on Instagram in June, writing “just please be careful with my heart too!!!”

Federline has claimed Spears’ “erratic behaviour” is “racing towards something irreversible”, warning he fears something “bad” will happen without intervention.

“They love their mom. They’ve seen the red flags. But they don’t know how to help without being attacked, misunderstood or blamed.”

Spears was placed into a conservatorship in 2008 amid a public breakdown that included two stays in hospital.

While the conservatorship was legally terminated in 2021, Federline has claimed public pressure meant the court disregarded professional advice about his ex’s mental health.

The 47-year-old criticises the Free Britney movement in the soon-to-be released book, writing “at times, it felt more like a fandom’s mob mentality than genuine concern for Britney’s well-being”.