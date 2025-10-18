Britney Spears has been accused of punching her older son and telling him she wished he and his brother were dead. Photo / Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline claims the star emotionally abused and physically endangered their children.
Federline‘s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, out on October 21, reportedly details an incident in which Spears told their older son Sean Preston she wished he and his brother were “dead”, People reports.
The remark allegedly occurred in 2023 during a tense phone call between the two, as the pop star complained to Preston about his father and other relatives.
“Preston, to his credit, confronted her. He called out her lies and refused to accept her narrative. Her response was chilling: she told him she wished he, his brother, and me were all dead.”
Federline writes that the incident strained Spears’ already complicated relationship with Preston, 20, and their other son, Jayden James, 19.
The Toxic singer has vehemently denied the accusations.
“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” a representative told the Daily Mail.
“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their wellbeing during this sensationalism.”
She publicly hit back against her ex-husband in a post to X, where she claimed he is “gaslighting” her.
The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to…