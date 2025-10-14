Britney Spears’ ex-husband has claimed she used to stand over their sleeping sons with a knife in her hand.

Kevin Federline – who split from Spears in 2007 after three years of marriage – claimed that on more than one occasion, their boys Sean Preston, 20, and 19-year-old Jayden James awoke to find their mum watching over them before leaving the room with no explanation.

In an excerpt from his memoir You Thought You Knew shared by the New York Times newspaper, he wrote: “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep – ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ – with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

Elsewhere in the book, Federline tells of his fear that “something bad” is going to happen to his troubled former wife.

He wrote: “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible.“ It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK.” From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”