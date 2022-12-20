Kevin Federline and Britney Spears during Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri Host GRAMMY After Party Sponsored by LG at Private Home in Hollywood, Califormia, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relations)

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is set to write a tell-all book.

The 44-year-old dancer who was married to Toxic hitmaker Spears, 41, from 2004 until 2007 is reportedly “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” as a nondisclosure agreement is set to come to an end along with child support payments.

Federline shares sons Sean, 17 and Jayden, 16 with Spears and was granted custody of the children upon their divorce.

A source said: “He turned down multimillion-dollar book deals in recent years. Kevin’s divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18. Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all — and he knows everything.”

The Baby One More Time hitmaker - who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari earlier this year - was placed under a conservatorship governed by her family in 2007 following a personal breakdown and although she regained control of her fortune upon its termination in 2021, she has since become estranged from her parents and children.

According to PageSix, Federline has teamed up with Spears’ father Jamie Spears - who headed up the conservatorship arrangement and allegedly put his daughter under various restrictions and dictated her professional obligations - for the book now that the “are now speaking to each other once again” following a fallout over the father’s alleged abuse of Sean.

In February, it was revealed that Spears is set to receive more than US$15 million for her life story but the release of the time is said to have been delayed over a paper shortage.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Jamie Lynn - who is known for appearing on Nickelodeon in the mid-2000s - released her memoir Things I Should Have Said in January but was immediately accused of telling lies.

Spears said: “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn... especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!. You are scum Jamie Lynn!”