The actor reportedly spent almost $19 million last year. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s eye-watering expenses from last year have been exposed with claims he and his family spent almost US$12 million (NZ$19.5 million).

The Yellowstone actor, whose estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, has had his private information shared in court documents as the two attempt to come to an agreement regarding child support and other divorce costs.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Costner, 68, was seen to have previously requested that his financial information was kept private as he feared it could make him a target of fraudsters which would ultimately cause “irreparable harm”.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Photo / Getty Images

However, Baumgartner has ignored the request and in a new court filing appears to have revealed just how much the family has spent in the last year. The decision to release the information is reportedly a way for the mother of three to protest how much spousal support she will receive.

The news outlet has reported that the star earned a total of $19,517,064.32 ($31,773,819.75) before taxes, with the income sources being listed as TV and film projects, rentals and social security.

From the eyewatering income, Costner and his family reportedly spent $11,921,543.89 ($19,408,297.30) on expenses last year, ranging from property upkeep, holidays and their children’s education. Ultimately the actor was left with a net income of approximately $7.5 million ($12.2 million).

Page Six has reported a breakdown of the costs which saw a majority of the income go towards the actor and his estranged wife’s three homes which are located in Santa Barbara, California, Aspen, Colorado and a third called the ‘Beach House’.

Baumgartner is reportedly refusing to leave a home in Santa Barbara despite Costner reportedly agreeing to contribute US$30,000 ($48,319) toward a rental home and US$10,000 ($16,106) for moving costs.

Another costly bill for the actor is his annual expenses for one of the homes which reportedly cost $424,000 ($690,272) in gardening fees, nearly $12,000 ($19,536) in private security and more than $200,000 ($325,600) in repairs and other costs.

Elsewhere, the actor is reportedly a member of two beach clubs with fees totalling $160,821 ($261,816) for one and $288,381 ($469,484) for the other.

As for their children’s education, Costner reportedly paid over $78,000 ($126,984) for the education alone. He also paid $34,434 ($56,058) for golfing dues and $12,851 ($20,921) on a personal trainer.

Kevin Costner his wife Christine Baumgartner and their children in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

The actor’s other costs include $36,000 ($58,608) in charitable contributions, more than $830,000 ($1.3 million) in gifts and thousands on credit card fees for each of his family members including his estranged wife.

It comes after People magazine reported Baumgartner has requested a total of US$248,000 (NZ$399,437) a month in child support so she can look after their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, according to court documents.

Previous documents revealed the actor had agreed to pay US$38,000 ($61,204) a month in child support as well as cover all additional child-related costs such as school fees while the former couple have agreed to joint custody.

According to documents, the former handbag designer claims the fees being requested are “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

She has also requested her soon-to-be ex-husband also cover the costs of the children’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses.