A judge has ordered Costner's wife Christine to vacate their $235 million California home. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Costner is reportedly relieved that a judge has ordered his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner to leave their US$145 million ($235 million) California home by the end of July.

Judge Thomas Anderele ruled on Wednesday that Baumgartner must vacate the home she shares with the Yellowstone actor by the end of the month, according to court documents.

“He was relieved,” an insider told People, referencing Costner’s reaction to the court verdict.

Baumgartner, who arrived at the Santa Barbara courthouse in a limo, was photographed prior to the court proceedings. Costner attended the hearing virtually on Zoom with his settings on mute, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Baumgartner has been going through strenuous divorce proceedings with Costner over the last few months.

The former handbag designer initially asked to extend the time period and change the move-out date to August 31 if a child-support agreement was been reached. The actor has firmly requested she be out of the house by July 13.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Baumgartner has stayed at the Santa Barbara residence since she filed for divorce on the first day of May, even though a clause in her prenuptial agreement with Costner requires her to have left the premises within 20 days. The deadline has since been passed.

The meeting on Wednesday follows news obtained by People that Baumgartner allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another”, regarding reasons why she and her family should be allowed to stay on the property, according to court documents.

The documents further say that Costner “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023”.

This comes after Costner, who bought the home in 1988 prior to marrying Baumgartner, responded to his wife’s filing on June 28, in which she called his claims that she won’t leave the property “simply not true”. She claims that she agreed to vacate the beachfront compound by August 31, so long as a child-support agreement had been made.

Costner and Baumgartner share three kids together - sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. The children have lived in the Santa Barbara home their whole lives.

Actor Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children attend the premiere of Disney's "McFarland, USA". Photo / Getty Images

In order to set up a “suitable separate household” for her family, Baumgartner has allegedly asked for $248,000 (NZ$403,000) a month in child support, which Costner has rejected and dubbed “inflated”.

A representative for Costner confirmed to People on May 2 that Baumgartner had filed for divorce after 18 years together, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their children.

Since then, the couple’s legal teams have embarked on a contentious legal battle over various issues.

The prenuptial agreement states that the mum-of-three is entitled to $1.4 million (NZ$2.3 million), which Costner claims he has already paid in full.