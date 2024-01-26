Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage. Photo / AP

Kevin Costner is said to have had “strong suspicions” his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner was dating their former neighbour.

Yellowstone star Kevin, 68, settled his split with his former partner, 49, in September after they fought over her issues such as child support payments, and it was reported earlier this month she had moved on with their friend, financier Josh Connor.

A source told Us Weekly: “Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

The insider added Baumgartner and Connor’s relationship turned romantic “relatively recently”.

They said: “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about.

“Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”

Kevin Costner celebrates 69th birthday as ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves on with Josh Connor https://t.co/gcNpW5ML9h pic.twitter.com/RIeRFS6IYZ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2024

Costner is said to have moved on himself by dating singer Jewel, 49.

An insider previously told People: “Josh was initially just a friend. [Christine] likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through.”

Baumgartner and Connor are also said to have bonded over “the ocean and beach life”, People’s source adding “it’s something that makes Christine happy”.

In July, Baumgartner and Connor vacationed together in Hawaii as she and Costner were embroiled in their bitter divorce proceedings.

Photos of the pair showed them going for a stroll along the beach, but a source denied at the time the two were involved romantically.

About a month later, The Bodyguard star Costner claimed in court Baumgartner’s “new boyfriend” gave her US$20,000 ($33,000) in cash, and alleged he shouldn’t have to pay her more than US$129,000 ($211,000) per month in child support given her financial set-up.

Baumgartner and her attorney denied she was dating Connor when she took the stand.