Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne pictured in 2020. In the wake of his death, she has described him as her 'best friend'. Photo / Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has described her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death as the “hardest moment of my life”.

The 40-year-old star shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories on Monday as she explained that she is still trying to process the passing of her dad at the age of 76 last month.

Kelly - who rose to fame after appearing with her family in the MTV reality series The Osbournes - wrote on the social media site: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“The love, support and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”