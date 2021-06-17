Keisha Castle-Hughes welcomes her second child - Matilda

Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes has shared a photo of her newborn daughter Matilda. Photo / Getty Images

Keisha Castle-Hughes has welcomed her second child.

She shared the news on her Instagram account alongside an adorable photo of herself and her husband Donny Grahamer.

She shared the baby's name, Matilda, with her followers in the photo's caption.

Her friends including musician Ladyhawke and comedian Madeleine Sami congratulated the actress.

"Oh my gosh Keisha!!!!! Congratulations!!! Sending lots of love, can't wait to meet her," Ladyhawke wrote.

Sami wrote: "Baaaaaaaabes!!!!! Wahhhhhh can't wait to meet her!!!"

The Māori actress who rose to fame as a young girl when she starred in Whale Rider shared a photo of her baby bump in February.

"Thank you to my sisterhood for celebrating our pēpī. We feel so deeply loved."

In a statement to the Herald in February, Castle-Hughes said she and her husband were "thrilled" to be expecting their first child together.

In May, Castle-Hughes opened up about the reality of juggling work and motherhood when she celebrated the season two wrap of her show FBI: Most Wanted.

"I am so grateful for you all. Especially for loving this Mama & always making space (sometimes literally) for me & my bump.

"To all the Mamas just doing the thing because we gotta, the respect is beyond. I see you and I celebrate you!"

In January, the star married Grahamer in New York. She shared beautiful photos of the couple together, with Castle-Hughes donning a floor-length floral dress.

The 30-year-old star has one child she shares with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Hull, a daughter named Felicity who was born in 2007. Castle-Hughes was 17 at the time.

She was previously married to Jonathan Morrison, but they divorced in 2016 after marrying on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Castle-Hughes was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Paikea in Whale Rider, an incredible feat for the then 13-year-old who had no prior acting experience. She was just 11 when she starred in the movie.