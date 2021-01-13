Keeping up with the Kardashians: Kim Kardashian gifts crew 30 Rolex watches to celebrate the end of the show

The E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end this season. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and her family gifted the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' crew 30 Rolex watches to celebrate the end of the show.

The E! reality show wrapped its final scenes recently and to celebrate the end of an era, they handed over the $10,000 timepieces to each of the 30 members of crew, TMZ reports.

Kim previously admitted she was "officially sobbing" as 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' wrapped.

The reality star was left in tears as her and her family - Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - filmed the last ever scenes of their reality show.

Taking a selfie holding a glass of champagne, she shared with her millions of Instagram followers: "Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second."

The 40-year-old star also shared a quick behind the scenes video, where she admitted it was "crazy" that the show was coming to an end.

In the clip, she said: "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again - isn't that so crazy?! So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out. Cheers to - I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Kris previously claimed social media was to blame for the end of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' after 14 years because people aren't so focused on TV.

Of the family's decision to end the show, she explained: "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed."

"Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."