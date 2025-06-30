“I had a wee boy, James, four months ago, and was back on the stage after about six weeks,” she told the Herald at the Aotearoa Music Awards in May.

“He’s kind of just getting tucked in and coming along with us and I just wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s the best thing in the world.”

In March, Bell also performed to her biggest-ever live audience at the CMC Rocks festival in Queensland, while also thrilling Kiwi crowds at a special performance at the last Wellington outing of Jim Beam Homegrown.

She said the incredible growth of country music in New Zealand still takes her by surprise.

“The fact that we can turn on two radio stations now, thanks to Southern Cross and IHeart Country, I always dreamed of that growing up, and so I think it’s just amazing now that this genre has just been treated like any other genre now,” she said.

“It’s filling the mainstream space, and artists like myself are getting the opportunity now to tour throughout Aotearoa, which was always a dream to get through and meet Kiwi country fans right throughout New Zealand.”

Bell promised “a bunch of new music” with an album out later in the year. Audiences who head to the November shows are likely to hear her greatest hits like Keith as well as new material.

“This tour promises to be her boldest and most exciting yet, bringing people of all ages together for a night to remember,” promoters Eccles Entertainment said.

Kaylee Bell - The Cowboy Up Tour

Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington - Tuesday, November 4 (Ticketmaster)

The Civic | Auckland - Saturday, November 8 (Ticketmaster)

Civic Theatre | Invercargill - Thursday, November 13 (Ticketek)

Regent Theatre | Dunedin - Friday, November 14 (Patronbase)

Town Hall | Christchurch - Saturday, November 15 (Ticketmaster)

Tickets for all dates go on sale Monday, July 7 at midday.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.